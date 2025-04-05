Race 4: Ramesh Taurani confirms ‘only’ Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are in talks amid Harshvardhan Rane, Rakul Preet's casting reports

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Saif Ali Khan is all set to make a grand return in Race 4, with Sidharth Malhotra in advanced talks to join the action-packed thriller. The buzz intensified when writer Shiraz Ahmed confirmed the news. Soon after, there were reports claiming Harshvardhan Rane and Rakul Preet Singh were also joining the cast. Now, putting all speculation to rest, producer Ramesh Taurani has clarified that, as of now, only Saif and Sidharth are officially in talks for the film.

Producer Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films has put an end to swirling casting rumors around Race 4. Addressing the buzz, he shared an official statement that read, “We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for the next installment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase.”

The note further read, “No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to avoid engaging with false news and to wait for an official confirmation from our PR team.”

Earlier, a report in India Today stirred speculation that Rakul Preet Singh might be part of Race 4. While the source didn’t confirm if the project is officially the next installment of Race, it did reveal that the actress is teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for an exciting new venture under Ramesh Taurani’s banner.

The source also shared that she is thrilled to explore a genre she hasn’t attempted before, adding to the intrigue surrounding the much-talked-about project.

A report in Filmfare also stated that Harshvardhan Rane is reportedly being considered for a key role in the adrenaline-packed Race 4. It suggested that his growing popularity after the successful re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has caught the attention of big producers. Among the exciting opportunities on his plate is a potential role as the antagonist in Race 4.

Meanwhile, the previous installment of the Race franchise, directed by Remo D’Souza, featured a star-studded lineup including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem.

