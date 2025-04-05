Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 7: Salman Khan's actioner likely to earn under Rs 4 crore on first Saturday

Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 7: Sikandar is the latest addition to the movies that are currently running at the box office. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama has been facing a downward trajectory in its performance. Sikandar looks to net under the range of Rs 4 crore on the seventh day.

Sikandar To Net Under Rs 4 Crore As Per Early Estimates

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar has maintained its low hold at the box office. On Saturday, the mass action drama witnessed minimal growth but not as expected for a holiday. Going by the early estimates, the Salman Khan starrer looks to collect under Rs 4 crore on the seventh day.

Sikandar, which is backed by the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, will stand below Rs 100 crore by Sunday. The mass action drama currently stands at Rs 86.5 crore in the six days. The seventh day's earnings of the movie will push its business to around Rs 90 crore.

Sikandar To Finish At Rs 110 Crore?

As per estimates, Sikandar is expected to finish its journey at Rs 110 crore net in India. Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture is heading towards a disastrous end. It was expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club in its full run; however, that seems difficult now.

With Rs 110 crore earnings, Sikandar will end up being the second-lowest Eid grosser of Salman Khan in the last decade. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, which was his last Eid release, stands at the last spot with a net collection of Rs 101.5 crore. AR Murugadoss' directorial venture will soon surpass the 2023 release; however, the overall performance of the movie remains dull.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

