Will Elizabeth Olsen Return As Scarlet Witch? Actress Shares Condition To Reprise Her Role In MCU

Elizabeth Olsen has played one of the most complex and intriguing characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. From her beginnings as a villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron to becoming an Avenger and later a reality-bending force in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda’s journey has been anything but ordinary.

While many fans are eager to see her return, Olsen has a specific condition for reprising her role. Here’s what she had to say about her potential return as the powerful hero-turned-villain.

In a recent interview on Dublin’s FM104 radio, Elizabeth Olsen was asked about the possibility of returning as Wanda Maximoff in future Marvel projects.

Olsen, who stars alongside Carrie Coon in His Three Daughters, shared a willingness to don the Scarlet Witch costume again. However, she made it clear that she would only return if the role made sense for the character. "If there’s a good way to use [Wanda], I’m always happy to come back, however they can make that make sense," Olsen said.

Olsen’s thoughts on Wanda’s character arc show how much care she has given to the role. The actress admitted that she felt Wanda was well-served in Avengers: Age of Ultron but felt that later films didn’t do justice to her character.

Advertisement

Olsen cited Wanda’s corseted costume in Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War as something that didn’t quite reflect the character she envisioned.

Though WandaVision helped bring Wanda’s character back into focus, Olsen still felt that the character’s transition into the villainous Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a bit repetitive.

According to Olsen, this was partly due to Multiverse of Madness’s screenwriter, Michael Waldron, not having fully finished WandaVision by the time he worked on the script.

Despite the ups and downs, Olsen also confessed her fondness for Wanda’s more chaotic, mind-bending storylines in the comics, particularly when the character loses control. She is no stranger to the darker aspects of the character, which have defined much of Wanda’s journey in both the MCU and the comics.

Fans have long clamored for a live-action adaptation of House of M, one of the most significant and emotionally charged stories in Marvel Comics, and Olsen has shown interest in seeing this storyline come to life on screen.

Advertisement

House of M revolves around Wanda’s descent into madness as she alters reality to give the Avengers and X-Men their greatest desires, only to rewrite it once more with the infamous phrase, “No more mutants.”

Olsen has revealed that she is very familiar with Wanda’s comic book history and has long wanted to see House of M brought to the big screen. "I would love to do a House of M movie," she stated, stating how her brother, James 'Trent' Olsen, helped her learn about the comic’s significance.

However, a House of M storyline might not be a perfect fit for the MCU as it stands. In the comics, Wanda’s connection to Magneto and the mutant world plays a huge role in the story.

With no mutants introduced in the MCU yet, it remains unclear how a storyline like House of M would be adapted without major changes. Still, the idea remains appealing to both Olsen and many Marvel fans who want to see Wanda's power and grief explored in greater depth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Clive Davis? Breaking Down Music Mogul’s Influence and Allegations Involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber