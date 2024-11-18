Paul Mescal Praises Saoirse Ronan's Viral Remarks On Women’s Safety Concerns: 'Most Intelligent Person In The Room'

Paul Mescal mentioned Saoirse Ronan's comments on women’s safety that went viral after they both appeared on The Graham Norton Show in a recent interview. He praised Ronan's intelligence as well as reflected on the importance of the issue highlighted by her remarks.

On The Late Late Show with Patrick Kielty, Mescal admired Ronan for tackling an issue that has permeated most women's lives. "I’m not surprised that the message received as much attention that it got because it’s a massively important," the Gladiator II star said.

According to Mescal, it was only natural that her words would have a major impact on the people since they tackled a pertinent issue in society. He described Ronan as being very thoughtful and thanked her for bringing forth a point that was very much needed in addressing issues concerning women that they handle on a day-to-day basis.

At The Graham Norton Show, Eddie Redmayne and Denzel Washington along with Mescal were discussing self-defense tactics while joking about the logistics of using such unconventional weapons for protection. Ronan then chimed in at that moment to shift the discussion by accurately pointing out, "That’s what girls have to think about all the time. Am I right ladies?" The audience members applauded her right after her statement in immediate agreement.

Mescal praised Ronan for her timely remarks saying, "She’s quite often — more often than not — the most intelligent person in the room, and I think she was spot-on, hit the nail on the head. And it’s also good that messages like that are gaining traction. That’s the sort of conversation we should be having on a daily basis."

After the show, Ronan addressed the controversial issue and the attention her statements fetched in a Virgin Radio UK interview. While she had hoped to avoid making a sweeping generalization, she appreciated the importance of making such a point given the stark differences between men and women when it comes to safety concerns. She added that women tend to be cautious in circumstances that do not require restraint for the male folk.

Paul Mescal, who’s had previous chats with Ronan regarding the matter, absolutely supports her point of view. He stressed, in particular, how those sorts of questions are important in promoting awareness of women’s safety and constructive dialogue.

