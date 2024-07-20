‘He’s Like Jim Carrey’: Kourtney Kardashian Barker Comments On Her Son Reign’s Humor

Kourtney Kardashian Barker says that her son Reign is beginning to be like his father. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, 45-year-old Kourtney accompanies her husband, Travis Barker (48), to Australia for Blink-182’s tour. They take their children with them on the trip. During this journey, Kourtney and her nine-year-old son have a light-hearted moment.

Making strange faces and employing different voices, reign amuses his mother. “I don't know where he gets a sense of humor. He's like a Jim Carrey,” says Kourtney at one point alone in front of a camera.

Reign tells a tale

In that scene, Reign starts telling a story. “Okay, so once upon a time,” he stops for seconds, “That was the story.” His sister Penelope does not waste time laughing and soon tells him that it isn’t even funny.

Laughing along, Kourtney adds, “I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad,” referring to her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. She jokes about herself noting how much better she has gotten with humor and jokingly saying “Just what we need.”

Disick has two sons named Mason and Reign as well as one daughter Penelope with Kourtney; he also has another son Rocky Thirteen by Travis Barker.

Scott Disick vs Reign

Advertisement

Scott Disick had moments with his second son in January which he shared on Instagram. Pictures of Reign were posted by Scott who referred to him as Ray or Rayman in an affectionate way.

One photograph reveals Reign sitting at the dinner table having an extra large fuzzy hat on top and holding the phone right up against his face while looking straight into the camera lens.

The photographer captions it as “I will call him rayman the king of the wild.” Another Instagram Story showed Reign examining chopsticks through the eyes of Disick who wrote, “Funny little guy.”

New episodes of The Kardashians are available every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Sophia Bush's Partner Thought She Was Straight When Actress Asked Her Out; Deets Inside