What Went Down Between Ariana Grande And Elvira? Pop Star Responds To Claims Of Rude Behaviour

Ariana Grande had recently responded to actress Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira’s remarks about a disappointing encounter between them. Although the incident happened to be from the past, with years gone by, it has gripped the internet as Elvira recalled it in a recent clip.

Peterson, 73, in her YouTube as well as TikTok video, spoke about a time when she had interacted with the We Can't Be Friends singer. In that same clip, the Elvira’s Haunted Hills actress also alleged that during an onstage horror-themed event, Grande had refused to take a photo with her.

The actress, in her October 19, 2024 video also mentioned that although she had clicked pictures with Grande’s friends and family, The Boy is Mine singer refused to take one picture with Elvira.

Following this grande, 31 commented under the same post on October 21, stating that she feels “disheartened to see this.”

The Side to Side songstress also went on to say that she doesn't exactly “remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack.”

Grande further mentioned that as far as she remembers, she had left the arena with her family.

Recalling the timeline, the Thank U, Next artist stated that it might be around 7 years ago, also mentioning that was the same period of her life when she was not used to crowded and loud places.

Further continuing, the Stuck With U singer then added in her comment that if she at all is “misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so.”

Advertisement

While Ariana Grande thanked Elvira for being nice to her mother at the past event, the singer also recalled her mother calling the actress a lovely person.

Calling Cassandra Peterson the queen of Halloween, the Save Your Tears songstress concluded her comment. As per the timeline mentioned by Ariana Grande in her comment, it appears to be around the same period as of the 2017 Manchester bombing.

For those unversed, it was on May 22, 2017, that a bomber had killed 22 people, while also injuring more than 500 at Ariana Grande’s Manchester show during her Dangerous Woman Tour.

Following this harrowing incident, the singer had postponed the dates of the tour in a way to pay tribute to the victims. 12 days later Grande hit the UK again for the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

ALSO READ: 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala: Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino Take Home Honors As Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman And More Stuns In Red Carpet