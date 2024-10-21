Kim Kardashian Birthday Special Throwback: When Reality Star Said Motherhood Taught Her 'More About Myself'

Kim Kardashian spoke openly on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose, about the challenges that she faces as a mother. The reality star reflected on her experiences, stating that parenting has been the most challenging thing she's ever faced.

She stated, "There's nothing that can prepare you" for the experience of becoming a parent. Kardashian, a mother of four, admitted that there are nights when she cries herself to sleep, feeling overwhelmed by the demands of raising her kids.

The reality star stated the emotional and physical demands of parenting, particularly in the early years. She stated: "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement." For her, parenting is full of madness and chaos, but it is also the best chaos.

Kardashian's honest comments addressed the emotional rollercoaster that comes with parenting. "I would say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing," she stated.

The reality star talked about her children's different moods and personalities, saying, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, what just happened?"

Kim Kardashian has developed a touching tradition of writing birthday letters to each of her children to strengthen their bond.

"Every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they're saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things that they do," she said. This yearly tradition helps her to track her children's growth and make long-lasting memories.

Kardashian continued, "[It's] a little journey of what the year is like, and it's so fun to see from the first year. Now, you know, one of them is almost 10 years old, and I know that they'll appreciate this."

Kardashian thinks that by collecting these letters, she will be able to give her children a unique insight into their childhoods, which they can reflect on in the future. Among parenting challenges, Kardashian talked about the impact of fame on her family. She stated the need to stay in open communication with her children about their unique lifestyle.

She said she would talk to her kids about whatever they wanted to ask her. She said she is open and honest with her children and believes that's the only way to be.

Following her divorce from Kanye West in 2021, Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months. On the podcast, she described herself as a hopeless romantic seeking love and companionship. "I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone," she said.

