Why Does SZA Regret Getting BBL Surgery? Rapper Breaks Silence, Saying, 'I'm So Mad I Did That'

It must be understandably very hard for a public figure to admit to getting plastic surgery done, given that they have to face public scrutiny. And it is surely harder to confess about a procedure that went wrong. But when it comes to Sza, she is keeping it real by expressing her regret for getting a Brazilian butt-lift.

Now, BBL has been in trend for many years, as it has helped achieve the curvy look for the ladies who wanted that, and Sza also seemingly preferred that before opting to go for the procedure.

The Love Galore vocalist spoke with British Vogue and confessed, “I’m so mad I did that s**t.” She revealed about gaining weight because of her immobility while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. She said that it was so “stupid.”

The R&B artist continued saying that in 2022, in hopes of developing a curvy glute, she started to go to the gym, but her goal did not come to fruition, which seemingly made her opt for the aforementioned procedure.

But instead of being sad over it, she expressed how she looks at it. She said that what was done was done. Sza added, “But who gives a f**k? You got a BBL; you realize you didn’t need the s**t.”

The Go Gina singer further stated that it did not matter and that she might end up doing similar stuff again if she desired before dying because "this body is temporary."

The musician added that it was not very necessary and that there was so much stuff that she needed to work on about herself, including her mental health. She thought that one could do those things simultaneously, but for her, she realized, “Wherever you go, there you’ll be.”

Even though she has regrets about getting BBL done, she still loves her butt as it looks "nice.” The singer expressed being thankful that sometimes it pretty much appears natural, but she does not care about that.

The artist shared that it was something that she desired to have. The musician expressed that she enjoyed that and loved “shaking” it.

Before this confession, she previously mentioned getting the BBL done in the S.O.S. album’s title track. Sza sang, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.” She also talked about getting her body done and having no guilt about it in the aforementioned album’s Conceited track.

