Avatar The Way Of Water Day 1 Box Office: James Cameron's visual spectacle rakes in massive Rs 41 cr on Friday

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is the hottest movie of the season and it has taken India by storm in terms of day 1 movie collections, reaffirming the enviable status that James Cameron enjoys. The film broke Hollywood movie records in South India while it settled for the fifth spot in the North among Hollywood movies, behind the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Overall, it is the second biggest movie opener, only behind Avengers: Endgame.



Avatar: The Way Of Water raked in a massive Rs. 41 cr nett in India on day 1. The best performing circuit was AP/Nizam where it did a business of Rs. 11.9 cr nett, beating the previous best Spiderman: No Way Home by more than a double margin. It also created a record in Kerala with a Rs. 2.40 cr nett, beating Spiderman: No Way Home by a difference of Rs. 1 cr. Other southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka did well but the numbers weren't record breaking.