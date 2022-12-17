Avatar The Way Of Water Day 1 Box Office: James Cameron's visual spectacle rakes in massive Rs 41 cr on Friday
Avatar The Way Of Water is the second biggest Hollywood opener in India, behind Avengers: Endgame.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is the hottest movie of the season and it has taken India by storm in terms of day 1 movie collections, reaffirming the enviable status that James Cameron enjoys. The film broke Hollywood movie records in South India while it settled for the fifth spot in the North among Hollywood movies, behind the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Overall, it is the second biggest movie opener, only behind Avengers: Endgame.
Avatar: The Way Of Water raked in a massive Rs. 41 cr nett in India on day 1. The best performing circuit was AP/Nizam where it did a business of Rs. 11.9 cr nett, beating the previous best Spiderman: No Way Home by more than a double margin. It also created a record in Kerala with a Rs. 2.40 cr nett, beating Spiderman: No Way Home by a difference of Rs. 1 cr. Other southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka did well but the numbers weren't record breaking.
As about the North, the film did very well but not great, extraordinary or record-breaking. The Hindi version of the film added Rs. 11 cr nett. The Hindi version is the one preferred in the interiors of India, where the film did relatively well. The IMAX version of the film saw the best occupancies and the advance bookings are even stronger.
Avatar: The Way Of Water is expected to practically grow in all circuits in India except the AP/Nizam circuit, where it shattered records. That circuit is generally known for its strong initials and its generally very difficult for films that open big, to grow. Overall, the presales of the film are higher than Friday and projections are for the film to do around Rs. 130 cr nett over the three day weekend.
Here is the Day 1 breakdown of Avatar: The Way Of Water in India across circuits:
Mumbai - Rs. 6.90 cr
Delhi/ UP - Rs. 4.30 cr
East Punjab - Rs. 1.80 cr
CI/CP/Rest - Rs. 5 cr
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 4.20 cr
Andhra Pradesh and Telugu States - 11.90 cr
Kerala - Rs. 2.40 cr
Mysore - Rs. 4.30 cr
Total = Rs. 40.80 cr nett
