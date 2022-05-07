Box Office: Doctor Strange 2 has a Magical opening in India; Fourth-best start ever for Hollywood
Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recorded a massive opening day at the Indian box office on Friday, earning Rs. 33.50 crores ($4.40 million). That is the fourth-highest opening for Hollywood in India, behind three other Marvel movies, Endgame, Infinity War and No Way Home. In just one day of release, Multiverse of Madness neared the lifetime business of Doctor Strange which opened to Rs. 3.51 crores and went on to gross Rs. 35 crores in November 2016. Doctor Strange isn't among the traditionally popular superheroes like Spider-man, but the Sorcerer Supreme's popularity increased immensely post his appearance in the Avengers movies.
There will be a minor drop in collections of the pic today coming off a big start and then on Sunday biz should go near the opening day, a similar trend to the other three mega openers from Marvel. The movie is eyeing an opening weekend of Rs. 95 crores with an outside chance of hitting Rs. 100 crores. The weekend business for these movies is already guaranteed with the huge pre-sales they have and it will be Monday that will decide where the full run will head.
The top ten opening days for Hollywood in India are as follows:
- Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores
- Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 40.50 crores
- Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 39.40 crores
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rs. 33.50 crores Approx
- Furious 7 - Rs. 16.75 crores
- Captain Marvel - Rs. 15.60 crores
- Avengers: Age of Ultron - Rs. 14.75 cores
- The Jungle Book - Rs. 14 crores
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Rs. 13.40 crores
- The Lion King - Rs. 13.25 crores
The top openers list is dominated by Marvel. There is a huge growth in the opening of Marvel movies in India in recent outings, as the business has almost doubled from what they were doing Pre-Endgame. Marvel standalone movies carrying big hype like Civil War, Captain Marvel, etc. were opening in Rs. 10-15 crores range prior to Endgame and now they are clearing Rs. 30 crores. The list is quite lopsided at the top, with four big openers at the top but the fifth is just half of fourth. That shall change a bit by the end of the year as there will be at least two movies (Avatar 2 & Thor: Love and Thunder) joining the Rs. 30 crores plus opener club and quite possibly one or two Rs. 20 crores opener among Jurassic World: Dominion and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Credits: Pinkvilla
