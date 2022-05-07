Box Office: Doctor Strange 2 has a Magical opening in India; Fourth-best start ever for Hollywood

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recorded a massive opening day at the Indian box office on Friday, earning Rs. 33.50 crores ($4.40 million). That is the fourth-highest opening for Hollywood in India, behind three other Marvel movies, Endgame, Infinity War and No Way Home. In just one day of release, Multiverse of Madness neared the lifetime business of Doctor Strange which opened to Rs. 3.51 crores and went on to gross Rs. 35 crores in November 2016. Doctor Strange isn't among the traditionally popular superheroes like Spider-man, but the Sorcerer Supreme's popularity increased immensely post his appearance in the Avengers movies.

There will be a minor drop in collections of the pic today coming off a big start and then on Sunday biz should go near the opening day, a similar trend to the other three mega openers from Marvel. The movie is eyeing an opening weekend of Rs. 95 crores with an outside chance of hitting Rs. 100 crores. The weekend business for these movies is already guaranteed with the huge pre-sales they have and it will be Monday that will decide where the full run will head.

The top ten opening days for Hollywood in India are as follows:

Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 40.50 crores Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 39.40 crores Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rs. 33.50 crores Approx Furious 7 - Rs. 16.75 crores Captain Marvel - Rs. 15.60 crores Avengers: Age of Ultron - Rs. 14.75 cores The Jungle Book - Rs. 14 crores Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Rs. 13.40 crores The Lion King - Rs. 13.25 crores