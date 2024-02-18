How Does Pedro Pascal Learn His Lines? Actor Weighs In On 'Psycho' Ways

Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in various TV shows and movies, including The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and Narcos, recently shared his unconventional method for memorizing lines. During a conversation with fellow actors Billy Crudup, Matthew Macfadyen, and Kieran Culkin at a SAG-AFTRA fundraiser, Pascal revealed his psycho strategy.

Instead of traditional techniques, Pascal utilizes what appears to be a complex system resembling binary code. He showed his colleagues a piece of paper covered in columns of letters, explaining that each letter represents the beginning of a word he's supposed to say. While some found it bewildering, Pascal joked about being "The Unabomber" before clarifying his method.

Pedro Pascal reveals his psycho way of memorizing his lines

Pedro Pascal is sharing insight into how he learns the scripts and has a unique way of doing so. In a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation round table with the SAG Awards nominees for Outstanding Performance by Male Actor in a Drama Series, Pascal talked about this method of learning his lines.

“I bet I could show you a psychotic physical example of what I now have to do to learn my lines,” Pascal said in the video call that also included Billy Crudup, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin. “This is like a psycho first letter of every word. You see the letters, right? Basically, I’m the Unabomber.”

He continued, “You use the first letter of each in these towers or columns, I guess, and it’s this very, very tedious way of making yourself learn the line so that you’re not making choices. It’s not even sort of artistic, it’s just this really technical way I’ve had to acquire because of that terrible experience of forgetting my lines.”

Pascal was recently confirmed to star in as Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic in Marvel's The Fantastic Four and he surely will continue using this method of learning his lines. The Last of Us actor will also share the screen with Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

In addition to the superhero movie, Pascal will be seen in the near future in the second season of The Last of Us and the Gladiator sequel.

Pedro Pascal is the new Reed Richards

Marvel has announced the cast for its upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn which is set to release on 25 July 2025. The announcement was made by Marvel on Instagram via a Valentine’s card.

Pascal, who recently won an Emmy for his role in HBO's The Last of Us, will play Reed Richards, also known as Mr Fantastic. Kirby will play Sue Storm, his girlfriend, Invisible Woman. Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm, known as The Thing, and Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm, known as The Human Torch.

The characters were previously brought to the screen in 2005 and a sequel in 2007, led by Chris Evans and Jessica Alba. Both films combined made about $630m worldwide. There was also a version in 2015 with Michael B Jordan and Miles Teller which was a critical and commercial misfire.

Details on the film are light but the characters are astronauts who go to space and come back with special powers. Rumours about the actors have been circulating for months, with Kirby saying last November that she would be honoured to join the film. The film will be directed by Matt Shakman, known mostly for TV work including episodes of WandaVision, Succession and The Great.

Pascal is also set to lead the second season of The Last of Us and recently appeared in Freaky Tales. Kirby, who received an Oscar nomination for Pieces of a Woman, will star in Mission: Impossible and the Ron Howard-directed survival thriller Eden, alongside Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney.

Moss-Bachrach will soon be seen in the third season of The Bear, which airs this summer, and the Hulu horror film Dust opposite Sarah Paulson. This year sees Quinn appear in both Gladiator 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One.

The announcement comes after the release of The Marvels at the end of 2023, which became Marvel’s lowest-grossing instalment in its cinematic universe.

