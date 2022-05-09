Box Office: Doctor Strange conjures Fourth biggest opening weekend for Hollywood in India

Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a very good opening weekend at the Indian box office. Debuting on over 2500 screens, the Benedict Cumberbatch led superhero movie conjured Rs. 95 crores (Rs. 79 crores Nett) in India. Compared to the first Doctor Strange movie, which opened to Rs. 13.90 crores in November 2016, the weekend numbers are 6.8 times.

Just like the opening day , the opening weekend numbers are the fourth biggest ever for Hollywood, behind Avengers: Endgame (Rs. 191 crores), Avengers: Infinity War (Rs. 123 crores) and Spider-man: No Way Home (Rs. 95.50 crores 3-days / Rs. 130 crores 4-days).

Friday remained the biggest day of the weekend for the movie at Rs. 33.50 crores. It eased off 6 per cent on Saturday and another 5 per cent on Sunday. Generally, the collections jump on Sundays in India but for Hollywood releases a drop on Sunday is not out of ordinary. The reports for the movie are on the mixed side, so that also led to some of that but on the whole, Sunday was still a big number. The pre-sales for Monday are very good, with over Rs. 5 crores in sales in the morning, the final number should be double-digit, probably around Rs. 12 crores, which will put it on track to Rs. 132-135 crores first week.

The box office collections of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 33.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 31.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 30 crores

Total - Rs. 95 crores