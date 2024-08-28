Why Has Aubrey Plaza Not Watched The White Lotus? Find Out As Actress Gives Hilarious Response

Aubrey Plaza won hearts by portraying the character of Harper in the second season of The White Lotus. While the actress looked phenomenal in the show, she claims to have not watched a single episode of the HBO series.

In conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Plaza shared that she has trouble opening her Max account and, hence, has been delayed in watching the critically acclaimed show. The Parks and Recreation star, however, is looking for alternatives to watch the show.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Plaza responded when asked how she liked the series. She said, “I still haven’t, but I’m going to.”

She added, “To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally. I couldn’t figure out the password, and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

In season 2 of The White Lotus, Plaza starred alongside Theo James, Will Sharpe, and Meghan Fahy, who too portrayed prominent roles in the show. Apart from acting, Plaza was also known to pull scary pranks on the cast and the crew while on the sets.

One of the instances shared by her co-star, Adam DiMarco, the Agatha All Along star, had drawn Blair Witchesque marks on the floor of the actor’s dressing room, which they were shooting in an already haunted hotel in Taormina, Sicily. While initially the actress denied doing so, it was caught in the CCTV cameras that Plaza had entered DiMarco’s room.

The actor later said in an interview, “I was definitely questioning my reality for a while there.” He continued to say, “I didn’t know who to trust. It was like Murder on the Orient Express. Everyone was the murderer.”

Meanwhile, after gaining appreciation for the first two seasons, the makers have announced the release of season 3, which will entertain new guests in the hotel.

The new season is expected to star Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Lisa, Scott Glenn, Tayme Thapthimthong, Julian Kostov, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris.

Further details on the release date of The White Lotus season 3 will be let out by the makers soon.

