Sabrina Carpenter Impresses Shania Twain With That Don’t Impress Me Much Cover Tribute At Her Short n' Sweet Tour

At the People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 on Thursday, Shania Twain gushed about Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently touring in promotional support of her new album Short n' Sweet. The Espresso hitmaker recently performed her rendition of That Don’t Impress Me Much, which is one of Twain’s mega hit songs from 1997, during her tour stop in Toronto, Canada.

Twain appeared to be over the moon while considering Carpenter's cover of her song as a great compliment. She also went over to her Instagram Stories to repost a clip of Sabrina singing. The From This Moment On singer, during the People's Choice Country Awards 2024 red carpet event, spoke with E! News and shared why she was so thrilled about the tribute.

Twain described Carpenter's cover as quite flattering. She praised the Feathers singer as “genuinely talented” and “smart,” as she admired how the young pop star treated her popular song. Twain said, "It’s just a huge compliment. I mean she’s such a talented person! She’s smart, so it’s a compliment."

The cover appeared to be a highlight of the show as it was part of a “wheel of fortune” segment where Sabrina Carpenter covers a song chosen randomly. The tribute had added depth as Twain hails from Ontario, and so it made sense to add it as a tribute.

Meanwhile, Twain was not present at the People's Choice Country Awards 2024 just to praise fellow singers. She was also hosting the star-studded event! Her Shania Twain: Come On Over—The Las Vegas Residency- All The Hits! received a nomination in the 2024 concert tour category.

This year the top nominee was Zach Bryan who accumulated a staggering 19 nominations and to add to that list was Beyoncé with 17 nominations. Twain shared with Billboard how hosting the award show was a full-circle moment for her. She said, "It takes me back to my own beginnings in Nashville and as a new recording artist there." She also expressed her joy in meeting new artists and old colleagues and enjoying the ability to promote country music in the devoted space.

