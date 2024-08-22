Why Is Brad Pitt On A Motorcycle Tour In Iceland Following Son Pax's E-Bike Accident? Find Out

Brad Pitt, the Hollywood star, has embarked on a motorcycle tour across Iceland, just weeks after his son Pax was seriously injured in an e-bike accident. Despite ongoing family tensions and a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery, Pitt is making headlines for his latest venture as well.

Pictures and videos of the actor preparing for his ride in Iceland have already gone viral, showing him wearing a black ski mask before putting on his helmet and hitting the road. This trip comes after a distressing incident involving his son on July 29 in Los Angeles.

Pax Jolie-Pitt was hospitalized following an e-bike crash in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. The accident occurred when Pax's bike collided with a car at a red light. Notably, Pax was not wearing a helmet at the time, which caused his head injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene were deeply concerned, with one bystander telling Entertainment Tonight that Pax's mouth was full of blood and he was struggling to speak.

The accident has created a complicated situation within the Pitt-Jolie family. According to InTouchWeekly, Pitt has had little contact with Pax and is considered practically out of the picture.

However, a source close to the family revealed that the actor is receiving updates on his son's condition from concerned people around the family. Despite their estrangement, Pitt is reportedly deeply affected by the situation and relieved that Pax is now recovering.

Advertisement

In addition to these personal challenges, Pitt is still dealing with ongoing legal disputes with Jolie over their French vineyard. These issues have heightened the tension between the former couple. However, they have felt a sense of relief since Pax's accident.

According to an insider: “Brad is terribly upset and still coming down from the shock of this all, but more than anything he's massively grateful that Pax is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.” The source also stated that the situation has resulted in some calm between Angelina and Brad, with the possibility of future communication.

Pax's recovery is reportedly going well. According to a recent New York Post update, Pax is healing well and improving. Despite initial concerns about his condition, he appears to be on the mend.

“Everyone is just trying to look beyond all that and focus on the fact that Pax is out of the hospital and healing every day,” an insider said. Angelina Jolie is reportedly keeping Brad up to date on Pax's condition, even though their direct communication is limited.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Gets Awkward Shoutout From Mindy Kaling At DNC Amid Divorce News With Jennifer Lopez