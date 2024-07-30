Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident In Los Angeles; Recovering From Injuries

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was hospitalized on Monday, July 29, after sustaining injuries in an accident in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Pax was riding his e-bike on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 PM when he collided with a car at an intersection.

Per the publication’s witness input, Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, complained of hip pain and suffered a head injury. The fourth of Jolie and Pitt’s six children, fortunately, is now stable and will be able to go home sometime tonight. The outlet, however, reports that Pax has been frequently seen cruising around L.A. on his bike almost always without a helmet. California helmet laws differ depending on the type of bike, so it isn't known if Pax is legally required to use one, but the safety gear certainly cannot harm and is only good for a person.

Pax has a few cinema credits to his name, including a voice-over role in Kung Fu Panda 3 and an uncredited role in his mom’s celebrated Disney flick Maleficent.

Pax’s mishap comes amid his sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s efforts to remove their dad’s title from her moniker

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt faced a setback on Monday, July 29, when the hearing of her petition to drop Brad Pitt’s title from her name in the Los Angeles court got delayed due to a clerical error. The hearing will now take place on August 19, as noted by Shiloh's lawyer Peter Levine, whom she is reportedly paying out of her own pocket. Brad Pitt, meanwhile, is allegedly displeased by his daughter's decision.

The teenager legally applied to alter her name on May 27, her 18th birthday, and has since published the notice in the Los Angeles Times as part of a regulatory procedure per California laws. Her siblings Vivienne and Zahara have previously informally shed the Bullet Train actor’s last name at various public events.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘He Is Aware And Upset’: Everything We Know About Brad Pitt’s Reaction To His Daughter’s Name Change

There’s also Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ugly divorce battle in the picture

Eight years after announcing their split, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars are yet to finalize their divorce, which keeps getting messier every passing day.

In a few recent court filings by Jolie, her lawyer accused Pitt of physically abusing her while they were married between 2014 and 2016. The actor, for his part, has denied all claims and is fighting Jolie over their Miraval Chateau Vineyard in France, which they co-owned before Jolie sold her share.

ALSO READ: Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have 'Clashing' Parenting Styles? Source Reveals