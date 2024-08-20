Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Officially Drops Father’s Last Name; Court Approves Change After Initial Delay

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has been granted a name change. The teenager, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, will now legally go by Shiloh Jolie.

The famous star kid first filed to drop her father’s last name from her moniker on May 30, three days after her 18th birthday. The court simply granted her request on Monday, August 19, without any formal hearing, per TMZ.

Alongside Shiloh, Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, share five other kids: Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Pax; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

ALSO READ: Why Was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Name Change Announcement A Legal Necessity? All We KNOW

Shiloh’s petition to change her name was postponed in July after the court delayed her hearing due to an incomplete background check. “Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today’s hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19,” her lawyer Peter Levine said at the time. It is reported that Shiloh is covering his legal fees herself.

Everyone undergoing a name change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of a clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing was continued to a new date, Levine added.

In July, Shiloh completed her part of the name change process by publishing an announcement in the Los Angeles Times, declaring she had filed to change her name to simply Shiloh Jolie.

According to California law, before a judge can approve a petition to change one’s name, the individual is required to have legal forms published in a local newspaper for a month. Once published, the request will then appear in the legal notice section of the paper.

Advertisement

Shortly after Shiloh’s petition was filed, a source close to Brad Pitt told People that he was aware of the development and was not very thrilled about it, as it serves as a reminder that he has lost his children.

Besides Shiloh, her younger sister Vivienne also made an unofficial attempt to distance herself from their father when the fifteen-year-old listed herself as Vivienne Jolie in The Outsiders pay bill earlier this year. Zahara, the duo’s elder sister, whose full name is Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, also made headlines when she proudly flaunted her shortened name during her sorority induction last November.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh's Attorney Says Her Dropping Father's Last Name Comes After ‘Painful Events'