Why Is Hilary Duff Viral Amid News Of Carrie Underwood Performing For Donald Trump’s Inauguration

With his recent win, president-elect Donald Trump is set to take over the White House again. The politician will be inaugurated next week at a grand ceremony that will even witness a performance delivered by Carrie Underwood. While this highly anticipated event will also have some memorable moments set to be delivered by the Village People and Lee Greenwood, social media simply can’t stop talking about Hilary Duff.

As many people have been sharing videos on TikTok of the celebrities who have performed in previous such events, the Cheaper by the Dozen actress’ presence has everyone intrigued.

For those who do not know, Hilary Duff performed Come Clean, back when she was 17. This was during the inauguration of George Bush in 2005. Her performance, which is being recalled by many of her fans, happens to be from the Youth Concert that was held in Washington, DC.

This concert was held to initiate George Bush’s second term back then. The event was hosted by George Bush’s twin daughters, Barbara and Jenna. They both were 24 at the time.

For those unfamiliar with the fame of Hilary Duff, she jumped into the limelight following her highly acclaimed show, Lizzie McGuire. In this Disney Channel show, she played the titular character back in the 2000s. She instantly became a millennial icon, hitting success following this comedy-drama series.

Other big names who have performed in other president's inaugurations happen to be Lady Gaga, who performed for Joe Biden in 2021. Similarly, the Piano Guys performed at Trump’s 2021 inauguration. Meanwhile, for Barack Obama’s second term in 2013, Alicia Keys, along with Kelly Clarkson, were the ones to deliver greatness on stage.

