Why is Kate Middleton's family criticizing The Crown show? Exploring her uncle's comments about taking legal action

Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has criticized The Crown for its portrayal of her mom, Carole Middleton, in the sixth season of the popular Netflix royal drama.

Gary Goldsmith expressed his dissatisfaction on the Daily Mail's podcast, stating that he stopped watching the show as it became "ridiculous and fantastical," particularly in its depiction of Carole as a manipulative force trying to infiltrate the royal family.

Goldsmith defended Carole, emphasizing that she is not the portrayed "manipulative evil person" scheming her way into the royal family. He told Daily Mail, “Carole isn’t that manipulative evil person — coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the royal family,” Goldsmith continued. “I don’t understand why Carole hasn’t taken legal action cause literally it’s that bad.”

Reflecting on Kate's time at St Andrew's University, Goldsmith praised her achievements but criticized the show's focus on superficial aspects like appearance, stating, “It was all to do with ‘Kate you’ve got to be doing these things, you’ve got to be showing your legs’, and it’s just not my family. It’s not the way Carole operates.”

When asked if the Middleton family has watched The Crown, Goldsmith suggested they are too classy for such shows. In the episode titled Alma Mater, Carole is depicted as a manipulative figure orchestrating the relationship between Kate and Prince William.

The Crown shows Carole pushing Kate Middleton to catch Prince William's attention

The show includes scenes portraying Carole advising Kate on catching William's attention during a fashion show and depicts Kate expressing frustration at her mother's attempts to push her into a relationship with the future Prince of Wales.

The dramatization also features a confrontation between Kate and Carole, where Kate questions her mother's intentions, stating, “You don’t know him. What if William isn’t right for me? What about what I want?” she continued, “Once you had the idea fixed in your head you never stopped.” This portrayal of Carole as determined to make Kate an object of desire for the heir to the British throne is a significant departure from Goldsmith's perspective on his family.

