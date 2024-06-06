WATCH: Varun Dhawan’s dad David Dhawan gives update on Natasha Dalal’s health; the smile on grandfather’s face is hard to miss

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently welcomed a baby girl on May 3. Since then, the star wife is in the hospital and the Dhawan family keeps visiting her in turns. The actor is often spotted entering and exiting the hospital and he is making sure to be there for his wife and newborn amidst his busy schedules.

Well, we bet that fans are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Baby Dhawan. But before that can happen, we know everyone is curious to know about the health of Natasha and the little angel. Last night David Dhawan was snapped leaving the hospital and he gave the star wife’s health updates to the paparazzi.

David Dhawan gives Natasha Dalal’s health updates

After visiting his daughter-in-law and granddaughter in the hospital, David Dhawan was seen leaving for his house. It was then that the paparazzi snapped him. The smile on his face was proof of the happiness he had on welcoming Varun Dhawan’s daughter.

When the paparazzi enquired about Natasha Dalal’s health and asked, “Sir, madam ka tabiyat acha hai na?” the director replied, “First class”.

Check it out: