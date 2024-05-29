Prince Harry And Meghan Are Getting Close To Other Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting closer to two royal family members. The reports suggest that this news has apparently left Prince William and Kate concerned about the four of them bonding. We know that Prince Harry and Meghan left their royal responsibilities 4 years ago. However, the couple seems to be growing closer to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. Keep reading to find the details!

Prince Harry is growing closer to sisters

Kate Middleton is concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing closeness with two royal family members. They are reportedly growing closer to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The reports suggest that due to Kate Middleton’s absence from royal duties, the Sussexes are trying to widen their relationships. In addition, these unexpected members of the family feel like ‘virtual outcasts’ themselves.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn spoke to the Mirror, saying, "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry." Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned that Beatrice and Eugenie have more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other family member. This secret bond has caused worry for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Quinn also told the Mirror that the situation is worse because senior royals' main asset, Kate is out of action as of now due to undergoing cancer treatment.

Princess of Wales is concerned: Here is all we know!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. As per reports, they have maintained a relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan even after they relocated to the USA. In addition, Eugenie even visited Harry, and was spotted together at the Super Bowl in 2022. However, whether a similar level of closeness exists between the sisters and Prince William and Princess Kate remains uncertain.

Amidst all of this, William is handling all responsibilities alone while Kate goes through cancer treatment. Quinn also mentioned, “Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria has done more damage to the royals.” Moreover, the senior royals are worried that after the Duke and Duchess’s tour of Nigeria, they will seize this opportunity and get all the positive publicity while Kate will be left in the background. We all know that the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer and is staying away from royal duties as a part of the process of her treatment.

