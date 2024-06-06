Nancy Lieberman says she would have punched Chennedy Carter and told her to 'f–k off' if she was Caitlin Clark

Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman said she would not have been as calm as Caitlin Clark after getting hip-checked by Chennedy Carter.

Lieberman, 65, was on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back on Wednesday. She talked about her reaction to the rough play from Saturday’s game between the Fever and Sky.

“Well, if I were Caitlin Clark, I would’ve punched her in the face. I’m from New York and I would’ve told her to f–k off,” Lieberman said.

Chennedy Carter's controversial foul on Caitlin Clark

In the match between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever on June 1, Carter made a flagrant foul on Clark. What was first called a regular foul, the flagrant foul came in the form of Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky reaching behind the Indiana Fever rookie setter’s shoulder in an off-ball play.

Carter was seen exchanging heated words with Clark after her team scored following a layup. Instead of running back to defend, she yelled at Clark again and then pushed the 2024 WNBA draft’s No. 1 pick to the ground.

Nancy Lieberman criticized the Fever’s team spirit

Lieberman also criticized how the Fever's players reacted to the foul.

"I’ve known Chennedy since she was in high school here in Dallas. She’s a tough kid. She’s a really good basketball player," Lieberman said. "She’s going to come after you because she’s really physical, which is OK. But, damn, where’s Caitlin Clark’s teammates? I’d be p---ed as s--- at my teammates if nobody came to my defense.

WNBA legend hails Caitlin Clark as a generational talent

Lieberman, 65, Power’s head coach and Oklahoma City Thunder’s broadcaster, mentioned that famous athletes like Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan had teammates who would protect them.

“Honestly this is bulls–t. This has to be better. Indiana has to be better. Somebody has to come to this kid’s [defense],” Lieberman continued.

She talked about how Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods impacted the financial side of their sports when they started.

“People need to thank Caitlyn Clark for being that special athlete who is making them wealthy,” Lieberman said.

"They will have generational wealth. They will not have chartered jets without her. They wouldn’t have been on TV. I know the W has worked hard over the last 27, 28 years. But they weren’t doing this with all the greats, the Hall of Famers — Lisa [Leslie], [Diana] Taurasi, [Sue] Bird. It was still sporadic with some of the greatest players in the game.” Liberman concluded.

