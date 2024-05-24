Amidst a political upheaval in the United Kingdom, King Charles and Prince William are rearranging their schedules. Following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's call for an unexpected general election on July 4, the 75-year-old King and the 41-year-old Prince of Wales will no longer be attending events scheduled for the remainder of the week.

King Charles and Prince Williams cancel royal outings

Charles had two planned excursions for May 24 and one on May 23. The palace is trying to rearrange the stops. William also abruptly canceled a planned royal outing for this week. According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on May 22, the royal family will keep delaying events that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

The postponed trips coincide with Charles's recent return to public appearances following cancer treatment. Following her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton, William's wife, has likewise reduced the number of public appearances.

Although royal family members have not traditionally participated in politics, they do adjust their itineraries around election seasons. It is customary to make scheduling adjustments during election campaigns. The palace wants to make sure that everyone's focus is on the election and the important problems it raises.

The royal family will postpone engagements that can be interpreted as a conflict in the wake of the election, according to a spokesman for Buckingham Palace, but it is unclear what the next six weeks may hold for working royals like King Charles and Prince William.

Royals resume work on election announcement day

On the day of the election announcement, both King Charles and Prince William left for work. At Buckingham Palace, King Charles threw an afternoon reception for the winners of The Prince Trust Awards 2024, while the Prince of Wales led an investiture ceremony in the morning on behalf of his father, the King.

In support of the charity he founded as the Prince of Wales in 1976, the King thanked the winners of the prizes given to young people who have overcome adversity and made a positive impact in their communities.

