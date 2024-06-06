Dana White Claims Power Slap Has More Viewers Than Any Taylor Swift Video: ‘This Thing Absolutely Dominates'

UFC CEO Dana White has waxed lyrical about Power Slap. He founded the slap-fighting show in 2022. Since then, it has become a major attraction. The UFC’s social media channels also promote the event.

According to MMA Mania, Power Slap currently has 2.58 million YouTube subscribers. This is more than the NHL (2.16 M), PGA (1.4 M), and NASCAR (1.24 M). Hence, its popularity is certainly on the rise.

Dana White compares Power Slap’s popularity with Taylor Swift’s

Dana White has now raved about the show’s popularity. He pointed out how it is more popular than other sports leagues. White appeared on the FLAGRANT podcast to speak to Andrew Schulz.

When the Power Slap topic came on, White said, “What if I did this, made it an actual sport, got it sanctioned, and put good production value behind it? The answer is f—kin’ billions of views. Billions of views globally.”

Speaking of Power Slap’s popularity, White compared it to top sports leagues and athletes. He said, “We started this thing 15 months ago, right? Right now, on YouTube, we got more subscribers than NHL, MLS, NASCAR, PGA, Barstool Sports.”

White continued, “We have over a billion YouTube views. Eight of the top 12 largest YouTube shorts against other major sports are Power Slap. Four of the top five largest YouTube shorts on UFC’s channel.”

He further said, “We’re No. 1, 2, 3, and 4 on UFC. When you think about Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, all the big stars, this thing absolutely dominates. We have more followers than every single professional sport. Every professional sports team, we have more followers than them in 15 months.”

White was asked whether Power Slap can hang in with Soccer teams. He said while he is unsure, he believes it can. White then summed up his claims with a Taylor Swift reference, saying: “We have more viewers than any Taylor Swift video ever posted.”

Is Dana White right to compare Power Slap with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift boasts an army of fans. She currently has five YouTube videos with over 1 billion views and eight more breaking the 500 million mark. Swift also possesses 284 million Instagram followers and 59.2 million YouTube subscribers.

Power Slap, meanwhile, has 2.58 million YouTube subscribers and 4 million Instagram followers. When it comes to popularity, Swift is still in a league of her own. That said, Power Slap’s surge in viewership can’t be downplayed.

