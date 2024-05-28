How Is Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Proximity With Princess Beatrice, Eugenie Reflecting On Kate-Prince William? Report Says THIS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting close to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. This sudden bonding is not sitting right with Prince William and Kate Middleton according to reports.

A royal expert revealed how Harry’s bond with his cousins is making the Prince and Princess of Wales “worry.” They also revealed how Kate being sick is affecting the situation. Here’s what author Tom Quinn said about the situation.

Kate and William worried because of Harry and Meghan’s relationships

Harry and Meghan have developed an unexpected alliance with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. According to Royal author Tom Quinn, this has become a worrisome topic for Kate and William. In an interview with The Mirror, Todd revealed, “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”

He explained how Beatrice and Eugenie consider themselves as “virtual outcasts” of the family. The expert spoke about how this is something that the two have in common with the estranged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Quinn shared that what makes the situation worse is the fact that Kate is in cancer treatment while calling her the " senior royals' main asset." The author explained that the Princess's recovery has put her "effectively out of action."

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton announced the news of her cancer diagnosis to the public after her brief disappearance. It was also revealed that Kate went through a major “abdominal surgery” during that time. The royal started receiving treatment in March after the announcement.

Prince William was also seen taking time off from his public duties to spend time with his wife and children. A source close to the royals told People that the Prince was “prioritizing” Kate and spending quality time with her.

In February 2024 Buckingham Palace announced King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The nature of the monarch’s cancer remained a secret. Royal biographer Robert Lacey revealed that Charles and Kate’s sickness has put William under “enormous pressure.” The royal expert praised the Prince for handling the situation calmly.

Prince George and William were seen at the Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United recently. The father-son duo shook hands with both the teams as they gave away medals to the players.

