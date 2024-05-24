'We All Support Each Other': Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About 'Family Unity' Amid Kate Middleton And King Charles' Battle With Cancer

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, recently opened up about the importance of family unity amid Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer battle. Ferguson attended the annual amfAR Gala held at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where she reacted to questions about whether she had offered support to help the royal family members during these difficult times.

Sarah Ferguson talks about 'family unity'

Sarah Ferguson recently shared her views on the importance of family unity amid the news of Kate Middleton and King Charles's cancer battle. Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace announced the unfortunate news of the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis and later revealed the news of King Charles, who was also sadly diagnosed with cancer.

Talking with People magazine at the 2024 amfAR Gala in the South of France, Ferguson said, “I think family unity is key.” When asked if she had offered support to the royal family members during these difficult times, she said, “I think the key to life is that we all support each other.”

The Duchess of York further shared, “And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself and forgiveness of others.” After several rumors circulated about Kate Middleton's absence from public view after she underwent abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024, the Duchess of Cambridge later updated everyone on her health.

In March of this year, she took to Instagram, sharing the unfortunate news of her cancer diagnosis, stating, “My medical team advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Sarah Fugerson shares health update as she continues to battle skin cancer

In June 2023, the 64-year-old Duchess of York revealed that she had early-stage breast cancer. She then gave an update that she was cancer-free after she underwent a mastectomy in December of the same year. Then, just a month later, Ferguson released a statement announcing the news of her skin cancer diagnosis.

During the event, she shared a positive update on her health, expressing that she was doing very well, saying, "I think that we've managed to get cancer in the right place rather than cancer ruling me. I've put cancer in the corner."