‘I was truly happy’: Song Geon Hee bids final farewell to Lovely Runner and his character Tae Sung with on-set photos; Check out

Song Geon Hee recently bid a final farewell to his character Kim Tae Sung and the K-drama Lovely Runner by sharing a series of pictures, including behind-the-scenes photos. Song Geon Hee played the role of the second lead Kim Tae Sung in the show, who briefly dated Im Sol in one timeline and was her friend for 15 years in another.

On multiple occasions, Song Geon Hee has expressed his affection for Kim Tae Sung, even revealing once that he nearly quit acting and would have taken a long break. However, it was Kim Tae Sung and Lovely Runner that ultimately persuaded him to stay in the industry.

Song Geon Hee waves goodbye to Lovely Runner

In the behind-the-scenes pictures shared by Song Geon Hee on June 5th, he is seen celebrating the wrap-up with a cake. Another picture captures him posing with Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok from the episode where they teamed up to hunt down Baek In Hyuk (played by Lee Seung Hyub).

Additionally, there are more behind-the-scenes pictures showcasing Detective Tae Sung, mirror selfies, and snapshots from the cast's finale live viewing party, where they gathered to watch with the fans. These pictures offer fans a sweet glimpse into the journey as they wrapped up the highly successful run of the series on May 28th.

The caption of the post tenderly read, “Thank you, Tae Sung. I was truly happy. Bye!”, bidding farewell to Lovely Runner and his beloved character, Kim Tae Sung. Kim Tae Sung has captured the hearts of viewers repeatedly during the run of the show and for various reasons.

Many fans have hailed him as the best second lead of the year, as he steadfastly stood by Im Sol's (Kim Hye Yoon) side, whether or not she reciprocated his feelings for her. He played a pivotal role in saving both Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol's fate, reuniting them, for which fans are forever grateful.

More about Lovely Runner

The series Lovely Runner has consistently demonstrated the significance of every scene, gradually unveiling the deep complex connections and parallels that tie everything together. This quality alone elevates it to one of the finest K-dramas written in recent times. Beyond just offering a thrilling roller coaster of emotions, it also showcases the exceptional acting talents of its cast, particularly Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, thereby enhancing the drama's overall brilliance even further.

As heartbreaking as it is to bid farewell to Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae, the conclusion couldn't have been more fulfilling to witness. This couple gifted us with some of the most memorable romantic moments in K-drama history, but their influence extends far beyond that.

They exemplified the power of a genuine, selfless, and resilient spirit in supporting loved ones and the lengths one can go to pursue their dreams and protect someone, rendering the ending both bittersweet and truly remarkable.

