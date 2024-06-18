Katy Perry Officially Reveals New Single Woman’s World After Quitting American Idol; Song Set To Release On July 11

Are you a Katy Perry fan who has waited for her next album with the utmost anticipation, just like the world has? Well, the wait is over, as the diva has officially announced that the first single for the project, Woman’s World, will arrive next month. The singer plans to drop the anticipated project on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, with the official video to premiere the following day.

Perry has also shared the single cover art, shot by Jack Bridgland. The photo shows her wearing metallic armor-like pants and a bikini top. She teased a snippet of Woman’s World on TikTok by singing along to the lyrics in a selfie-style video. Perry has been working on the album for the past two years.

More details about Katy Perry's new album

Details about Katy Perry's new album are scarce, Before Woman’s World, the last time Perry put out fresh music was in 2020. In recent years, she has shifted her focus to being a judge on American Idol for seven seasons. But after exiting from the singing competition show at the end of its 22nd season in May 2024, Perry seems to be preparing to gear back into full pop stardom.

This happens to be the pop sensation's sixth album, which will be available on vinyl and CD via Katy's official online stores and other digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

Katy Perry's new album is said to be the most personal music of her career

According to sources, the upcoming album is said to be Perry's most personal music of her career. The pop star’s last new release was her sixth album Smile in 2020, which reached the top five in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Furthermore, Perry is also anticipated to tour in support of the record, something she hasn’t done since the Witness tour from 2017–2018. For the last two years, she has been performing her Play residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

