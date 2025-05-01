From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 5: Beryl Saves Mewi; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Takes Flight With a Monster,’ Beryl pierces Zeno Grable’s eye during battle, allowing Surena to deliver the finishing blow. Though hailed as a hero by the Adventurer’s Guild, he refuses to become an adventurer.

The next day, Allucia and Curuni take him to a blacksmith, revealed to be Balder Gasp – another former student. After noticing Curuni’s sword wear, Beryl helps her switch to a Zweihänder. Surena commissions a blade for him using Zeno’s claw. That evening, Beryl catches a pickpocket named Mewi, who escapes with magic but leaves her necklace behind.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 5 will continue as Beryl unexpectedly meets Mewi again. Seeing how hardened and mistrustful she is, he will refuse to ignore her situation and attempt to reconnect with her. However, she will resist his efforts.

With help from Allucia and Lucy, Beryl will learn that criminals have been exploiting Mewi for their own gain. Unwilling to let the girl remain trapped in such circumstances, Beryl will decide to intervene directly, aiming to destroy the criminal group manipulating her and break the control they hold over her life.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 5 is titled ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Enraged by the Bad Guys.’ The episode is set to release on May 4, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The series will be available for simultaneous global streaming without regional limitations.

Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive distribution rights and provides various subtitle options for international audiences. To watch From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 5, fans must have an active Amazon Prime subscription.

