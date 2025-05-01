HIT 3 Movie Review: Nani starrer is inconsistent yet engaging; not for faint hearted

After the success of Hit: The First Case and Hit: The Second Case, director Sailesh Kolanu is back with the biggest film of the franchise, Hit: The Third Case, led by Nani. The film is touted to be the most violent film in the universe. Does the film deliver what’s promised? Is it as thrilling as the earlier two films? Let’s find out!

The Plot:

Nani takes charge as Arjun Sarkaar, a twisted cop who has his own way of functioning. Expectedly so, a twisted case comes his way, and the film is all about Arjun’s approach to resolving the wrongs in society. Sailesh Kolanu’s story is gripping and presents a rather lesser-known world on the spectacle, but one can’t deny that the narrative does have a lot of loose ends. The world-building in the first half takes a lot of time, whereas the romantic track of Arjun Sarkar and Mrudula (Srinidhi Shetty) doesn’t work well.

The Review:

The world of the dark web, though intriguing, gets repetitive after a point of time. Director Sailesh Kolanu could have explored the backstory of the antagonist better, as the negative actions are not justified by a traumatic past. The run time could have been crisper, as a lot of moments are stretched. What works for HIT 3 are the moments where Arjun Sarkar is actually working on the case. The entire Kashmir and Bihar episode in the first half is fascinating and executed well. The same can be said for the 20-minute-long finale, which has breathtaking action sequences aided by ample fan-service moments and some surprise cameos, executed well in the narrative.

The background music is daunting and elevates the key moments of the film. In fact, the impact of a lot of larger-than-life moments ft. Nani lands even better due to the BGM. The action sequences are brilliant, though not for the faint-hearted. The cinematography is also solid, and some of the visuals are Kashmir look overwhelming on the screen. The editing is just about okay.

Performances

Talking of performances, HIT 3 is an out-and-out Nani show, who delivers a stellar performance as Arjun Sarkar. He excels in the action sequences, and also mouths all those heroic dialogues like a boss. Srinidhi Shetty is the surprise package, who gets ample moments to shine. Her action sequences are a big surprise. Prateik Babbar is decent as the antagonist, and warranted a better character. Two surprise cameos are sure to be greeted with cheers in the auditorium. The rest of the ensemble cast do well in their respective roles.

Verdict:

Overall, HIT 3 is inconsistent but engaging and warrants a watch. It has enough for all the Nani fans, and should be a box-office winner.

PS: It’s not for the faint-hearted!

