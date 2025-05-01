Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Share Passionate Kiss as They Enjoy Intimate Date in Nature; PIC

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are not holding back when it comes to showing their affection. The 59-year-old actress and the 63-year-old country singer shared a passionate kiss on a nature trail, and fans got a glimpse of their budding romance on Instagram.

Cyrus shared the affectionate moment on his social media handle on Wednesday, simply captioning the post with a red heart emoji. In the photo, the pair stood close with their arms wrapped around each other. Hurley wore a flowing white maxi dress and brown boots, while Cyrus sported jeans, a brown button-up shirt, boots, and his signature cowboy hat.

He also reposted the photo to his Instagram Story, pairing it with his 1998 track “Missing You.”

Meanwhile, Hurley took to the comments and posted a black heart and wrote, "You xx."

Check it out below!

Just days before the post, the two shared an emotional goodbye at Nashville International Airport. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Cyrus was seen unloading Hurley’s luggage, and the pair embraced tightly before parting. A source told the outlet that the singer appeared “visibly upset” as he drove away.

Hurley and Cyrus went public with their romance on April 20, when they posted a photo of themselves hugging and kissing.

Since confirming their relationship, the couple has spent time together on a ranch and hasn’t shied away from posting glimpses of their new romance online.

According to reports, the couple is going strong and they are madly in love. While Hurley loves the attention she gets from Cyrus, the latter appreciates her support and love.

The two shared screen space in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise. According to reports, there was a spark between them as they were shooting the movie in the Caribbean, but they remained friends for a long while. After hearing about Cyrus' separation from Firerose, Hurley reached out to him and extended her support.

The country singer was previously married to Cindy Smith and Tish Cyrus. In October 2023, he tied the knot with Firerose, but they filed for an annulment in June 2024.

