Black Butler Season 5 Episode 5: Ciel Investigates Secret Passage; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 5 will see Ciel and Snake continue their exploration of the manor’s hidden sections, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘His Butler, Serving,’ Sebastian serves Sieglinde morning tea and begins training her in etiquette, language, and dressmaking using improvised materials. Though Wolfram criticizes his methods, Sebastian asserts a butler must not indulge their master.
Meanwhile, Finnian encourages the fearful Ciel to get fresh air and recalls his past as a lab specimen, his violent escape, and how Ciel gave him a new life. Sieglinde questions Sebastian about demons, and he partially explains Ciel’s history. Later, while retrieving wine, Sebastian and Snake uncover a hidden passage in the manor.
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 5 will continue adapting Chapter 92 and follow Sebastian and Snake as they investigate the secret passage discovered beneath the Emerald Castle. The episode may uncover the hidden truth behind the manor and the origins of the witch legend.
Meanwhile, Ciel’s condition is expected to improve further, though there remains the possibility of unexpected developments in his recovery. With Sieglinde still assisting him, the episode could shift toward unraveling how the curse and the village’s secrets are interconnected.
Titled ‘His Butler, Descending,’ Black Butler Season 5 Episode 5 will be premiering on May 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, on several Japanese networks. Viewers in Japan can catch the episode on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and AT-X.
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 5 can also be streamed via U-NEXT, DMM TV, and d Anime Store. Internationally, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll across multiple regions, with additional streaming options in select areas such as Bilibili Global and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
