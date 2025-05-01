Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA Continues at LA Lakers Game After Viral Coachella Moments

It seems that Kylie Jenner is not afraid to show her affection publicly, especially when it comes to her beau and Oscar nominee, Timothée Chalamet. The lovebirds became a hot topic when they were reportedly spotted at the Lakers game.

Jenner and Chalamet were seen sitting courtside inside Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night during the LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. The reality show star was seen showing affection to her beau, per the Daily Mail.

The Kardashian star seemed to grip the Little Women actor’s hand and arm tightly while they watched both teams play the game, according to the publication. The Academy Award nominee also kept his hand on Jennr’s leg at one point as they shared a laugh.

Just like every time, the couple did not disappoint with what they wore during this outing. The Kylie Cosmetics founder donned leather trousers that had a low cut as well as a plain white tank top. She topped the look with boots.

On the other hand, the Dune: Part Two star wore a faded pair of jeans, and a spliced plaid jacket over a Kobe Bryant T-shirt completed his outfit with Timberland boots, per the publication.

Apart from that, Jenner also expressed her love for the Lakers during the game. She made a handheart at one of the players as they zoomed across the court, according to the outlet.

The couple made headlines for this outing after they became a hot topic during their appearance at Coachella this year, where she was accused of “smothering” him, according to the publication. They were reportedly in attendance with Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

They were initially spotted making their way through the venue, and then they were seen in the VIP section on April 12 while Charli XCX took to the stage. The reality show star was not shy about showing her affection for her beau during the music event as well.

Footage reportedly captured by a fan showed the lovebirds were spotted making out and hugging when they were not walking around while holding hands.

