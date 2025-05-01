Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 5: Kudo Confesses To Killing ‘Reiko’; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Kowloon Generic Romance episode saw Kudo dream of Kujirai B revealing that they work in a second Kowloon Walled City, which was illegally rebuilt after the original’s 1994 demolition. Reiko then wakes up in his apartment. Miyuki and Gwen visit the city, noticing anomalies like outdated eyedrops being rebranded and Reiko’s beauty mark.

Yaomay tells Reiko about the Zirconian Project involving clones, showing her zirconian ring as encouragement. At a party, Yaomay suggests Reiko move. Later, Kudo confesses to Reiko that he killed ‘Kujirai Reiko,’ leaving her shocked and speechless.

Kudo’s words—“I killed Kujirai Reiko"—will continue haunting Reiko in Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 5, pushing her to uncover the truth about Kujirai B’s life. However, Yo Mei will grow frustrated with Reiko’s fixation on the past.

A revival screening of the film Butterfly Dream will draw them to a Kowloon theater, where Reiko will be captivated by the lead actress. Seeing her reaction, Yo Mei will distance herself, overwhelmed by memories of a stolen identity and her own forgotten past. Though Reiko cannot relate to that loss, she will hurry to Yo Mei’s side.

Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 5 is slated to air on May 3, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime has been adapting roughly eight manga chapters per episode, with Episode 4 covering chapters 26 through 34. The season is expected to include a total of 13 episodes.

In Japan, it will be broadcast every Saturday on the TV Tokyo Network and streamable on Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International viewers can watch Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 5 on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and BiliBili, with regional availability.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

