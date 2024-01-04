Why is Rage Against The Machine disbanding again? Delving into their latest public announcement

Once again, Rage Against The Machine has decided to call it quits, marking their third breakup after parting ways in 2000 and 2011. Drummer Brad Wilk, in a note to fans, made it clear that the group will not be continuing their Public Service Announcement reunion tour or any future endeavors.

Brad Wilk wrote on Instagram, “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new dates for all the cancelled RATM shows,” he continued, “I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future…I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

In 2022, the band reunited after an 11-year hiatus, going on an extensive tour across North America and Europe. However, frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the second stop of the tour in Chicago, leading to the cancellation of the remaining shows to ensure proper healing.

Expressing regret for disappointing fans, de la Rocha acknowledged the patience and support of their audience. Despite this setback, the band remained largely silent about their future. Guitarist Tom Morello, in a March 2022 interview, compared Rage Against the Machine to the elusive ring in Lord of the Rings, emphasizing that any updates would come from a collective band statement.

In a surprising turn of events in October 2023, de la Rocha made a surprise appearance at a Run the Jewels concert in Los Angeles. Performing Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck), he raised hopes for a potential resumption of the Rage tour. However, these hopes were dashed when he skipped the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the following month, with Morello being the only member present.

During the induction, Morello expressed differing perspectives within the band, stating that the celebration should focus on the music and the mission of Rage Against the Machine. He emphasized the importance of fans carrying on the band's message.

Despite their greatness as a live act in rock, Rage Against the Machine won't be continuing their mission in concert halls anytime soon. In 2022, they played a mere 19 shows, with de la Rocha largely immobile for 18 of them. The band's future remains uncertain, leaving fans hoping for a better ending to their impactful story.