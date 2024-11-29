Is Kim Kardashian Becoming Kris Jenner 2.0? Fans React As Daughters North And Chicago Star In Kanye West's Music Video

Kim Kardashian’s daughters made their debut in the music industry by starring in dad Kanye West’s latest music video. The Heartless rapper hired daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6 in his “Bomb” music video which dropped on Wednesday, November 27. However, netizens were quick to point out that the girls were too young for the gig and didn't miss the opportunity to troll the Skims founder.

“The next time someone asks me what nepotism is I’m showing them this vid,” one user commented on the video. “The nepo baby equivalent to kids performing in their living rooms. But instead of only grandma watching, it’s millions of their parents’ followers,” another quipped. Another criticized saying just because they can do anything doesn’t mean they should and attacked a laughing emoji next to it. But the best punch of them all was Kim being compared to her mom and manager aka ‘momager’ Kris Jenner.

“Officially Kris Jenner 2.0,” a user commented referring to how Kris created a brand out of her family by doing controversial things. “This is the Kardashian equivalent of putting your kid’s artwork on the fridge,” another quipped.

While the futuristic music video — which featured the West siblings racing through the desert in Tesla Cybertrucks while fending off masked creatures — received a ton of backlash, some also appreciated the gesture. Fans praised the young girls for their rapping portion in the track.

“It’s Chicago / You know I’m the one,” the youngest raps, “I like to have fun / I like to go to the beach / I like the sun.” She continues her rhyme saying, “You know it’s Chi / I only wave when I’m telling them ‘bye.'” One user appreciated the song for being “made by the kids,” for the kids.

“I’m sure the kids made this up and was all their imaginative creation,” someone commented on the video. “That’s good stuff! Great job kids!” another wrote. Someone else defended the girls and called out the haters for bullying kids. “Clearly they wanted to make a song and do something fun and ya’ll are hating for what?” the person added.