Why Kit Harington Was 'Pissed Off' at THIS Scene From GOT; Find Out As He Reveals Why He Can't Watch House of the Dragon

Kit Harington, the actor behind fans' favorite character, Jon Snow, once voiced his frustration about one of the huge moments in the final season of the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones. He shared how pissed he was.

Why Kit Harington was “pissed off?”

Kit Harington, talked about a scene from the last season that didn't sit well with him in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He stated that he was disappointed by not being the one to kill the Night King—an event generally regarded as one of the biggest moments of the entire series and highly anticipated by viewers. Harington opened up about his feelings regarding how things had gone down in the episode The Long Night.

He confessed to having felt a little cheated when the kill that sent the Night King into extinction was made by none other than Maisie Williams's Arya Stark. That scene, in which Arya killed the terrifying leader of the White Walkers with her dagger, had been a shocking twist to her character's long arc as an assassin trainee. Harington confessed to having secretly hoped his character, Jon Snow, would be the one to do the deed. He shared, "I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King!

The actor explained that he, like most others, thought Jon was going to have that moment considering the buildup of the series. But Harington—while a little disappointed by the development at first—was very graceful about Arya's moment, calling it the right ending for the character. He confessed to being truly happy for Maisie Williams, citing the twist as something that really knitted together Arya's journey from young girl to battle-hardened warrior.

Advertisement

Kit Harington won't watch House of the Dragon

Throughout its two extremely successful seasons, House of the Dragon has frequently been compared to its predecessor in terms of storytelling and viewership. Still, Harington has distanced himself from the show. It must be that the reluctance of the actor to engage with the prequel must be based on the deep emotional connection he shared with Game of Thrones, a show that defined much of his career. In an Associated Press interview, Harington was brutally honest about never having watched House of the Dragon.

"I just can't watch it," Harington said, underscoring how his years on "Game of Thrones" had taken an emotional toll on him. He confessed that he wishes the new series all the best but could not revisit the land of Westeros from this new vantage point. It is a sentiment underlining how deeply Harington's identity is wedged to the original series, making him find it incredibly difficult to immerse himself in any new narrative set within that world.

Advertisement

Harington's concerns don't stop at House of the Dragon. He confessed he doesn't even know if he will return to Game of Thrones itself one day. Reflecting on his experience, Harington explained how he did not get over the show for years—and even now, he is not sure it is fully in his past. "I don't think I'll watch 'Game of Thrones' again for many years," he confessed, adding that it takes a considerable amount of time to distance oneself from such an intense experience.

Moved on from Game of Thrones, Harington now looks to play characters where he gets a full arc, shifting from episodic appearances and movie roles he had been doing. He felt that this was the right time for him to engage with television in a more immersive way, exploring the development of a character over a period. On many levels, this turn in his career was based on an acting challenge and a need for growth away from the former role.

Advertisement

With Harington already keeping distance from the series, his forthcoming HBO spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is due to premiere a century after House of the Dragon, and a century before Game of Thrones. The universe that Harington really brought mainstream popularity to is what this 2025 TV series is going to expand upon, but it's clear that he is keen to move on from it since he just has zero interest in participating or even watching these new stories.

ALSO READ: What’s Next for Kit Harington’s Black Knight in the MCU? Learn as GOT Star Gives Stark Update