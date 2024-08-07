House Of The Dragon To Reportedly End With Season 4; Season 3 Shooting Schedule Explained

While we don’t know who shall prevail glorious in the Dance of the Dragons, we do know that House of the Dragon will conclude with Season 4. Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed it during a press conference where he discussed the disliked Season 2 finale of the Game of Thrones prequel on Monday, August 5.

According to Variety, the 45-year-old notable screenwriter and co-creator revealed that the beloved House of the Dragon will span over only two more seasons and wrap with its fourth. If the same release pattern is followed, fans can expect to bid farewell to the hit prequel by 2028.

Author and co-creator George R. R. Martin hinted at a similar season order for the prequel in his personal blog in 2022. He proposed that it would take four 10-episode seasons to fully cover the Dance of the Dragons from his book, Fire & Blood.

In contrast, Condal suggested that the forthcoming seasons will continue the pattern of Season 2 and likely comprise eight episodes each. When asked, he said, “I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on.”

Though viewers were disappointed by the Season 2 finale, Condal clarified that the next season, which is in its early development, will directly unravel with the Targaryen civil war. Season 3 is currently being written and will gear up preparations by fall before production kicks off in early 2025.

The showrunner also addressed why the season 2 finale did not include the Battle of Gullet despite the simmering anticipation built throughout the sequel season, which appears to be a miss among fans. Condal claimed the show was trying to give the anticipated action the “time and space it deserves.”

While he assured fans that the war, the second-most anticipated action event of Fire & Blood, is certain, it will happen “shortly,” per the source.

Besides, the HOTD co-creator recalled the Battle of Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing, indicating that the wait for the Battle of the Gullet will be all the more worthwhile. He marked the upcoming action as the biggest thing the show has managed to pull off yet and to do that at a level of peak excitement and fan satisfaction will be time-consuming.

While The Colony showrunner acknowledged that HOTD Season 3 should ideally premiere in the summer of 2025, he collated the production to making multiple feature films per season.

Rhys Ifans’ Otto Hightower’s brief reprisal on Sunday night’s finale hints at this extended arc in the series as he is sure to return in the third season. Although Condal trode carefully when asked about the significance of the former Hand of the King’s appearance. He teased that the Otto Hightower tale is far from its end.

Meanwhile, HBO is building up on the Game of Thrones franchise with another recently announced prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, that is based on Martin’s novel collection, Tales of Dunk and Egg. Two more spinoffs, Aegon’s Conquest and animated The Sea Snake are also reportedly in the works.

