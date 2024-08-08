Games Of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Reveals Why He Won’t Watch House Of The Dragon: ‘I Don’t Think I’ll Ever….’

Kit Harington, who played the character of Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, recently revealed that he has not watched its prequel series House of the Dragon. Harington shared that he had spent too long on the original show, noting that he wished the series members all the best, but he won't see the prequel.

Kit Harington recently attended the premiere of his British drama series Industry's third season, where on the red carpet, as per People magazine, he spoke with the Associated Press and revealed that he's not planning on watching House of the Dragon.

The actor told the outlet, "I just can't watch it," adding, "I think it's just, for me, I spent too long there. And I wish them all the best. He further mentioned that though he heard that the series is "wonderful" and is going well, he doesn't think he will "ever watch that show."

Harington also said he doesn't think he will watch Game of Thrones again for "many years," noting that "It's taken a few years to put it in the rearview – I'm still unsure whether it is fully in the rearview mirror. I think it takes a long time."

According to Variety, Kit Harington was previously planning on returning to play his iconic character for a spinoff series centered on Jon Snow. However, he previously told ScreenRant that the series is no longer in "development."

Harington mentioned that he hadn’t discussed the Jon Snow series when it was in development because he didn't want to keep it from being "leaked out " and avoid people starting to theorize or react to the idea "when it may never happen."

The Baby Ruby movie actor further mentioned that the series is currently "off the table," noting that they couldn't find the "right story" to tell, so they decided to pause the project for now. However, the actor acknowledged that there might be a chance to revisit it in the future, "but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

Meanwhile, Kit Harington is starring as Henry Muck in the third season of the British television drama series Industry, whose first episode will premiere on Max on August 11.