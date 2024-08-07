Kit Harington Compares His Industry Character Henry Muck With The'Perfect' Jon Snow From Game Of Thrones: 'He Was Sometimes Tricky To Play'

Kit Harington is stepping into a new role as he joins the third season of HBO’s Industry. The Game of Thrones star will play Henry Muck, the CEO of a green tech company going public. Harington, a show fan since its first two seasons, shared his excitement about joining a series he enjoys.

In an interview with THR, he described it as a fun experience saying, “It was fun coming on board something that you’ve seen, that you enjoy, that you’re a fan of. I’d not done that before and it’s a bit geeky. You step into a world that you know and you’re like, ‘Ooh, I’m excited to be here.'”

In his new role, Harington takes on a darker, more complex character compared to his well-known role as Jon Snow. He mentioned that Henry Muck is not a morally upright character, which is a significant shift from playing Jon Snow, who was known for his moral integrity.

Harington explained to the outlet that, “I think there will be no doubt in the audience’s mind that Henry Muck is not morally just at all, he really isn’t. The question is whether they like him, whether they care for him, whether they care about him, and understand that those shaky moral foundations have arrived for a reason.”

The Eternals actor added, “And that’s the aim. Jon Snow was wonderful, I loved him, but he was sometimes tricky to play because he was morally kind of perfect, which is difficult to play sometimes.”

Harington joins a cast that includes Marisa Abela, Myha’la, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, and David Jonsson. His co-stars have praised his performance, with Abela describing Harington as a brilliant actor whose portrayal of Henry Muck offered a new perspective on the character.

She also noted that working with him was enjoyable because he is a genuinely nice person. Myha’la added that it was a huge compliment to have someone she respects as a fan of the show. Season three of Industry is set to premiere on Sunday.

Watch the trailer for Industry Season 3 below;

Kit Harrington has also recently starred in Alexander J. Farrell.'s movie The Beast Within. The movie premiered on July 26, 2024 follows the story of a 10-year-old girl Willow (Caoilinn Springall) who discovers her werewolf lineage.

