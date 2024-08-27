Why Kourtney Kardashian Found Filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians 'Unfulfilling and Draining'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a reality TV show that allows the audience to take a look at the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s lives, which includes Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall, along with their mom, Kris Jenner. However, the show not only delivers the professional side of these popular personalities but also their personal world. And putting their personal lives out in public for consumption can bring a lot of criticism and hatred, which can lead to exhaustion.

Kourtney Kardashian once talked about it in an interview with Vogue Arabia. She shared that filming the show was not easy for her. Kourtney had faced a lot of troubles and went through struggles while shooting the reality TV show. It’s not always glitz and glamor; it also shows their drama, tears, and unnecessary fights, which bring in trauma. She had even taken the decision to leave KUWTK.

Kourtney Kardashian said, "I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.” She further explained, "Privacy` is something I have come to value, and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which isn't true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."

The reality TV star further spoke about how she wanted to maintain a work-life balance and said that when she’s with her kids, she tries to be present with them and not look at her phone’s screens. Kourtney further exclaimed how she takes one day off from the weekend when she spends a full pajama day with her kids and she doesn’t want to be on a schedule that day. Talking about reducing her time on the show and filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she shared, "I've been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work. My sisters don't like when I say 'setting boundaries,' but it's more about a schedule."

In season 18, Kim Kardashian blamed Kourtney for not having a proper work ethic which led to a physical fight between them. After which Kim shared, "I feel like it's been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn't want to film anymore. And so she's not the type of person to make a decision and say, 'Okay guys, I'm not going to film.'" This proved that Kourtney has been losing interest in filming their reality show.

However, when Kourtney was asked to shed some light on the matter she only declared that she doesn’t understand why there’s a lot of judgment revolving around how one must live their life. She further talked about why no one can accept what she wants to do and that she feels everyone in her family including her mother, Kris Jenner is very critical of her.

