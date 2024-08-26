Kim Kardashian Documents Visit To Real Madrid Headquarters With Son Saint And His Friends; See HERE

Kim Kardashian is a super mom and this time, she proved it once again. The beauty and fashion mogul isn’t a regular mother, she is a mother to a soccer fanboy. She is currently enjoying a vacation with her son, Saint, in Spain. Kim has been documenting her trip and sharing glimpses on her Instagram handle to keep her million fans on loop about her doings.

During the days of her trip to Spain, yesterday, August 24, 2024, she visited the headquarters of the soccer team Read Madrid for her son Saint. Kim went there with some of her friends and spent a lot of time. She shared a few of the pictures that left her fandom in a meltdown.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of their time at Real Madrid headquarters. In one of the snaps, her son Saint and her buddies were photographed entering the building, while in the other, Kim’s boy posed in a jersey signed by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. The jersey had his name on it as well. Saint posed for the camera, putting his back to show off the fresh signature on the jersey, which he did beside his name and number on it.

Other players also signed on Saint’s shirt but in the front. The mom of four also posed with the Real Madrid players and shared selfies with Jude and David Alaba. Apart from these, Kim also shared a group photo of her son and her friends with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Celmi Camavinga, Vinícius Júnior and the musician Savas.

Previously, the American Horror Story star expressed Saint’s love for soccer and documented it on her social media platforms. This happened in earlier this year during her elder son walked on the soccer field with Lionel Messi ahead of Inter Miami’s game against the LA Galaxy.

Kim reshared the video on X (previously Twitter) which was first posted by the soccer team where Saint can be seen walking holding Messi’s hand. The proud mom sharing the clip wrote in the caption, “Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star threw a lavish soccer-themed birthday party for her son Saint in 2023. The photos and videos from the birthday bash showed how much he loves the game. Kim Kardashian shares four children, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint with her ex-husband Kanye West. The once-loving couple parted ways after some controversial issues, but still co-parenting their kids together.

However, what are your thoughts about Kim Kardashian documenting her son Saint’s trip to Real Madrid’s headquarters and enjoying a day with soccer stars? Let us know in the comments.

