Heather Graham Reveals What Intrigued Her About Starring In Place Of Bones Film: 'Outsmarting Bad Guys And...'

Heather Graham recently revealed the surprising reasons that intrigued her to join the cast of her newly released indie Western thriller Place of Bones. In the movie, Graham portrays the character of Pandora opposite her co-star Tom Hopper, who plays Bear John. The actress also discussed her preparation for the role and the challenges she faced while filming some of the action sequences of the project.



Heather Graham recently returned to the big screen, starring in the Western thriller Place of Bones, directed by Audrey Cummings. In the film, she stars as Pandora—a role she found 'exciting.' Graham spoke with Collider and shared that she wanted to do this film because she "really liked the script."

The actress expressed that she wanted to play a more badass character, someone "tough," acknowledging, "I feel like in life, I know that I'm a strong person, but I don't often get to play those kinds of badass [characters.]" Graham explained that the role wasn’t exactly an action part, but she loved the idea of "outsmarting the bad guys" and being tough, noting that it was "exciting" to play that kind of role.



The actress also talked about the physical challenges of the role, telling the outlet that being athletic helped her perform the scenes where her character Pandora was running and falling. Graham recalled a scene where she fell while running, and the stunt team cheered for her, noting that even though they had a stunt double ready, she fell, but after doing it herself, it made her feel she earned some “stunt cred.”

The Horns actress shared that she learned a Western accent for her role, which she found "really fun." She said that her co-star, Corin Nemec, has a "cool cowboy accent," which helped bring authenticity to the role, mentioning that they also worked with a dialect coach and found the whole process enjoyable.

Meanwhile, Place of Bones is now out in theaters. The movie follows Pandora (Heather Graham) and her daughter (Brielle Robillard) as they fight for survival after a wounded outlaw brings a dangerous bank robber and his gang to their house, who are after a stolen fortune. The action-packed thriller also stars Brielle Robillard, Tom Hopper, Corin Nemec, David Lipper, and Isabella Blake-Thomas, among more talented actors.