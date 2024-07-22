Did Kourtney Kardashian Praise Her Ex-Partner Scott Disick As A Dad? DETAILS Inside

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son has taken after his dad!

Although Scott Disick and Kourtney have moved on in their lives, their son Reign will never let the reality star move on from Disick’s unique sense of humor, which Reign seems to share. During her Australian getaway with Travis Barker, she reacted to her youngest son’s crazy sense of humor on the latest episode of The Kardashians!

Kourtney Kardashian praises Scott Disick’s sense of humor

The Poosh founder filmed her family reality show, The Kardashians, while on her vacation in Australia with her husband Barker—who’s also there for his band’s tour—and her children Penelope, Reign, and infant Rocky.

While the family was filmed having a meal, Reign made funny faces and mimicked people’s voices. The reality star confessed she doesn’t know where he got his Jimy Carey-ish humor but later said he gets it from his dad. "I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad," she said in The Kardashians confessional video.

She added that her own sense of humor isn’t great, so Reign’s antics, which he gets from his dad, are exactly what the family needs. Kardashian-Barker shares three kids with her former partner — Mason, Reign, and Penelope Disick. In addition, she also welcomed another son, Rocky Thirteen, with husband Barker in November 2023.

Reign Disick can’t handle Kourtney and Travis's PDA

It’s quite popular in the pop culture territory that Kourtney and Travis can’t keep their hands and tongues off each other, whether it is a family dinner or a red-carpet event. Turns out, the Lemme founder’s son is also sick of watching her mom make out.

During the episode, the husband and wife, who had been apart for a few months, were captured as being affectionate with each other. That’s when Reign walked in and felt grossed out. He humorously remarked that they just had a baby in response to the situation, adding that his mom doesn’t need to get into further baby-making this quickly.

However, during the episode's confessional videos, Kourtney defended her public display of affection with Barker. "I think it's a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that," she said.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.