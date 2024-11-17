Why Michael J Fox Feels He 'Gotta Keep' His Dark Sense Of Humor ‘Intact’ Amid Parkinson's Battle? Find Out Here

Michael J. Fox knows how to laugh his way out of life’s challenges! On Saturday, November 16, at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala, the retired actor spoke to People magazine about how he chooses to keep his humor intact amid his battle with Parkinson's.

Although he finds maintaining his dark sense of humor difficult, he “gotta keep it intact” as it helps him break down barriers during tricky conversations and also lets him face the adversity upfront. “That’s true. And it’s okay. Let’s embrace that and make a difference,” he said at the NYC event.

The annual gala which honors Fox’s efforts and contributions to the foundation throughout the year, was hosted by Denis Leary with a musical performance from Stevie Nicks and Fox himself. “I can’t believe — a lot of these people I’ve known for years and years — they’re so kind to me,” he told People’s magazine.

He added that he’s glad people see this as an opportunity for bigger advancement and that’s what they’re working towards. As for 2024, the Foundation has raised $116 million to support research about Parkinson's disease, and the overall collection since its establishment is approximately $1.75 billion.

Earlier in an interview with the outlet, NBC sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show star spoke about his coping mechanism in the face of adversity. “I have challenges that come with Parkinson’s, but my experience is to deal with things through humor,” he explained at the time.

In 2023, during his appearance on the CBS Mornings, Fox revealed that his intention behind building the Foundation was to give voice to the voiceless. "They didn't have money, they didn't have a voice, and I thought, I could step in for these people and raise some hell," he said.

Rather than focusing on the cure, its agendas focus on spotlighting the scope, like “where we need to go, and what we need to focus on so we know we're on the right path, and we're very proud," he added.