Why New Seasons of Bridgerton, The Boys, and More Not Get a Emmy Nomination This Year? Find Out

The recent Emmy nominations revealed that some popular series, such as Bridgerton and The Boys, did not secure nominations this year. Several factors likely contributed to these omissions, including release dates, intense competition, and evolving trends within the television industry.

Bridgerton Season 3's late release in May and June resulted in divided eligibility, while The Boys Season 4 premiered entirely after the deadline. Additionally, fierce competition and shifting industry trends that emphasize fresh narratives and diversity influenced voter preferences this year, leading to a broader spectrum of nominations.

Despite these setbacks, both shows continue to attract large audiences and critical acclaim, and they are expected to remain strong contenders in future award seasons.

Let us look at these reasons in details:

Release Dates and Eligibility Windows

This is partly due to their release timing in relation to the eligibility period. For the 2024 Emmy Awards, the eligibility window for primetime shows was from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

Bridgerton Season 3 was released in two parts: Part 1 on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 on June 13, 2024. This means only Part 1 fell within the eligibility window, potentially splitting the season’s influence and audience, which could have impacted its chances for nominations.

Similarly, The Boys Season 4 premiered on June 13, 2024, entirely outside the award consideration period for this year. As a result, despite its high ratings and positive reviews, it was not eligible for an Emmy nod this time around.

Production and release delays

The production of Bridgerton Season 3 faced several challenges that contributed to its absence from this year’s Emmy nominations. Although filming was completed in mid-2023 before the actors' and writers' strikes began, the lengthy post-production process and Netflix's strategy of releasing entire seasons at once rather than individual episodes led to delays.

Advertisement

Show creators and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers noted that the elaborate costume design, intricate set design, and impressive choreography involved in the show made the production process time-consuming. Despite the high quality of the content, these factors contributed to the show's exclusion from this year's nominations.

High Competition and Voter Preferences

Another factor was the competition from television which had become a major form of entertainment. There led to an increase in the number of high-quality publications across most genres and as such, the competition became intense this year. Series that had been run for years faced new contenders for several nominations. The influx of new shows and the general desire to look for new programmes could have influenced voters to shift their votes to new entries and that is how Bridgerton and The Boys lost the race despite having done it before.

Audience and Critical Reception Dynamics

Advertisement

Concerning reception and criticism, furthermore, the dynamics of the audience also enter into relevant consideration. Nevertheless, the relevance of the new seasons is defined not only by the devotion of the followers, but also by the critics. Although there was expectation for Bridgerton Season 3, it received critical backlash regarding its pace and the plot course it took, which could have affected its reception. The show focuses heavily on both satire and action which is something that is seen efficiently in The Boys although, this season was a bit late so it could not create much hype for the Emmy awards like other shows do.

Industry Trends and Shifts

With changing social dynamics, there is a new approach to the TV series that are aired with an emphasis on diversity, Blacks and new stories hitherto unheard of, and this is reflected by the shows listed here. This is beneficial for the industry as a whole but does put pressure on even long-running shows to keep adapting to stay an award-winning show. The emergence of new streaming giants and the subsequent actions they have taken about already-established content also bring new players into the fray which increases the competition.

Advertisement

FX's Shogun and The Bear dominate Emmy nominations with record-breaking success

Shogun from FX was the most nominated show with a total of 25 Emmy nominations including the nomination for the limited series with newcomers Sanada and Sawai. For some reason, FX had an especially great morning; they got 93 nominations in total. It has this great success fueled by the record-breaking number of 23 Emmy nominations for the comedy series The Bear, which is the most number of nominations for a comedy series in Emmy history.

As this show The Bear had already garnered 10 Emmys in 2023, which no other series had acquired in its debut season. This year several actors from The Bear were nominated for acting awards which include Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

ALSO READ: Emmy 2024: FX's The Bear Season Two And Shōgun Dominate Categories; See Complete Nomination List Here