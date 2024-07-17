Emmy 2024: FX's The Bear Season Two And Shōgun Dominate Categories; See Complete Nomination List Here

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards are out!

Veep actor Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph have been announced as the contenders for the prestigious award in a YouTube live stream on Wednesday, July 17. FX’s Shōgun and season 2 of The Bear are ruling the nominations this year. Netflix’s critically acclaimed yet controversial series Baby Reindeer gets its flowers too!

Will last year’s champions FX’s The Bear dominate this year’s Emmy?

Jeremy Allen White’s comedy-drama series secured the most wins last year. Now, back with its second season, the show dominates three categories at the Emmys, including Lead Actor and Lead Actress (Ayo Edebiri) in comedy and Best comedy series.

Will history repeat itself? It’s hard to tell, considering the contenders in these categories are equally strong: ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and Apple TV+’s Palm Royale are among them.

Netflix shows are dominating the drama series and anthology categories. The Crown and 3 Body Problem, from the creators of Game of Thrones, are nominated for Drama Series. Meanwhile, Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer gets a nod in the Limited Series or Anthology Series category alongside Netflix’s thriller Ripley, starring Andrew Scott.

Complete list of Emmy 2024 nominees

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander — Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Limited Series or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice