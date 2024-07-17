Emmy 2024: FX's The Bear Season Two And Shōgun Dominate Categories; See Complete Nomination List Here
The Bear season 2 receives record breaking nominations in the comedy series! Shows from streaming platforms FX and Netflix ruled the nominations, see complete list!
The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards are out!
Veep actor Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph have been announced as the contenders for the prestigious award in a YouTube live stream on Wednesday, July 17. FX’s Shōgun and season 2 of The Bear are ruling the nominations this year. Netflix’s critically acclaimed yet controversial series Baby Reindeer gets its flowers too!
Will last year’s champions FX’s The Bear dominate this year’s Emmy?
Jeremy Allen White’s comedy-drama series secured the most wins last year. Now, back with its second season, the show dominates three categories at the Emmys, including Lead Actor and Lead Actress (Ayo Edebiri) in comedy and Best comedy series.
Will history repeat itself? It’s hard to tell, considering the contenders in these categories are equally strong: ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and Apple TV+’s Palm Royale are among them.
Netflix shows are dominating the drama series and anthology categories. The Crown and 3 Body Problem, from the creators of Game of Thrones, are nominated for Drama Series. Meanwhile, Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer gets a nod in the Limited Series or Anthology Series category alongside Netflix’s thriller Ripley, starring Andrew Scott.
Complete list of Emmy 2024 nominees
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba (Hijack)
Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Walton Goggins (Fallout)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shōgun (FX)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Maya Rudolph (Loot)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
Hacks (Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Jon Hamm (Fargo)
Tom Hollander — Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
Juno Temple (Fargo)
Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Limited Series or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice