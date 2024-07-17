Emmy 2024: From Snubs To Surprises; Check Out Netizens' Reactions To This Year's Television Academy Nominations

There might be some hits and misses, but netizens spare no one!

The 76th Emmy nominations have many deserving first-time nominees, including Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge), Johnathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers) and many others.

However, people quickly pointed out snubs of shows like HBO's The Succession and The Righteous Gemstones and Diarra From Detroit from BET+, among others.

Netizens react to the Emmy nominations

FX’s drama Shōgun earned a whopping 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series, and close behind is The Bear with 23 Emmy nods. This year, many actors from the hit comedy-drama earned their first Emmy nominations, including Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, and more.

However, some users found the hype around The Bear overrated. “We are not about to have this yearly debate once again about whether The Bear is a comedy or not. Please, just don’t,” a user wrote on X. “The Bear is NOT a comedy. Shark Tank is not a reality competition,” another user said.

Another user mentioned an Emmy snub for Emma Stone for her performance in The Curse. “Her character isn’t likable whatsoever, but she gives a phenomenal performance,” the user added.

The surprises and snubs in 76th Emmy nominations

Stakes are always high for Academy Awards nominations! Sometimes, the expectations are met, but other times it's dashed. Netflix’s Baby Reindeer nabbing 11 nominations at this year’s Emmys was the biggest surprise of them all. After its massive success, the show’s nomination in Best Limited Series seemed inevitable.

But the controversies that followed made the chances bleak. Thankfully, The Television Academy jury looked past the fiasco and acknowledged the talented cast and gripping storyline with Emmy nods.

That doesn’t mean this year did not have any snubs—the most shocking being Kate Winslet for Lead Actress In the Limited Series category for The Regime.