Why Ted Lasso Season 4 Depends on One Star's Key Decision? Explained

Ted Lasso, the fan-favorite show starring Jason Sudeikis, became an overnight success after premiering on Apple TV+ in August 2020. The feel-good comedy tugged at the hearts of millions, and after its third-season finale in May 2023, anticipation reigned supreme among fans for more.

The show was written to be a season with three arcs, and even if there was no sequel intended for it, the mounting excitement by the creators as well as viewers had already opened doors for it to be talked over. Though this show is meant to draw the curtains down at season three, the signs are rife of the show not ending just yet.

The future of Ted Lasso: is there more to come?

In an interview with Collider back in August 2024, Bill Lawrence, co-creator, writer, and producer of Ted Lasso, said: "Everybody — cast and crew — want to do more of this show badly. But everybody knows that it's up to one guy: Jason Sudeikis.". Lawrence summed up the collective sentiment, saying: "As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it."

The sports comedy-drama, which he anchors with bravura performances and as head writer, follows the titular Ted Lasso. The college football coach from America gets his fortunes intertwined as he manages the struggling English Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond in London. This character see life from another POV and that makes him popular among fans. Also the whay he coaches is also being loved by the fans and for all these reasons, this series became hugely famous worldwide.

Lawrence knew that Sudeikis must have gone through some big personal sacrifices just to bring Ted Lasso back to life, though he would be there to keep going with the character. With two children from a former relationship with Olivia Wilde, Sudeikis would need to upend his personal life and relocate to a country foreign to him. Lawrence said: "Not only is he the star, he's the head writer, and he's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It's a big deal."

Declan Lowney told The Hollywood Reporter that actually the "human cost" of the situation was too great. "Every time we do a season, it's a year in England, away from their families. That's a tough old slog [over the past] three and a half years, four years," he said.

"But despite this, there's still a shot for more Ted Lasso in some format. previously teased that there could be space for spinoffs — and hasn't completely shut down the door on the idea either.

What has Jason Sudeikis said so far?

Speaking before the third season's release, Sudeikis talked about how Ted Lasso was originally pitched as a three-season story. He said in Deadline in March 2023: "This is the end of this story we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell."

However, the overwhelming fan response in its favor has left things somewhat open to more. Sudeikis acknowledged that fans would want more, stating, "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet — that being season 3 — it's flattering." Sudeikis also hinted at the possibility of a spinoff: "Yeah, I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks. to get to watch the further telling of these stories."

Speaking to PEOPLE in an interview in January 2024, Sudeikis repeated his feelings and spoke about the optimism that echoed in its three seasons. "I feel three seasons of the show were just made with and tried to embody and enact the spirit of hope, and thus I present those three seasons as an example," he added.

Even though there has not been any official word on a fourth season of Ted Lasso, producers and fans have been gunning for it, making everyone stay committed to their tenterhooks for more episodes.

