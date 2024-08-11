'We're All With It': Ted Lasso's Showrunner Opens Up About the Possibility of Season 4; Find Out Here

Whilst the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso drew curtains back in May of 2023 by concluding the character arcs in Season 3, fans are still pinning hopes for a fourth installment for the series. Turns out, it might not be a long reach after all, as certain discussions with showrunners have indicated a possibility of renewal.

Back in June this year, at the Banff World Media Festival, Warner Bros. TV chairman and CEO Channing Dungey revealed the behind-the-scenes decision-making over the possibilities of a 4th season or a spinoff. In a panel discussion, Dungey revealed that the studio has discussed “all of the above” with respect to what the future of this show entails. “It’s the sort of thing where you don’t want to go do more, just for the sake of more,” she said on the culture of churning out sequels even when it doesn’t benefit the story, “you actually have something to say, you have a story that you want to tell.” Dungey concluded with a hopeful “We’ll see what happens.”

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular football coach in the show, said ahead of the season 3 premiere that while the story has been brought to a beautiful end, it is interesting for fans to pour in their love and curiosity for what happens to the characters beyond the timeline of the final installment. “Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks ... to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said of a spin-off.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence is also on board for the idea of a continuation, if it ever happens in the future. He revealed that everyone loves the experience of shooting, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume that the crew would like to bring something new even after the conclusion of the series.

Ted Lasso chronicles the story of the titular American college-level football coach, unexpectedly tasked to coach a fictional Premier League soccer team. His charm and dedication are put to the test as the team’s owner Rebecca Welton secretly plans for their downfall.



